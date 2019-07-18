App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wipro; target of Rs 315: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Wipro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 315 in its research report dated July 18, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro


Wipro’s results were better than our expectations on the margin front. Further, digital (37.4% of revenue) grew at a healthy 5.6% QoQ, 36.9% YoY in the quarter. Another highlight was the company added three accounts in $100 million+ revenue bucket. We expect growth to accelerate in FY21E with room for margin revision upwards from 18.3% estimated in FY21E.


Outlook


Further, room for margin revision, healthy capital allocation policy and reasonable valuation compared to peers (~13x FY21E EPS) prompts us to maintain BUY on Wipro. Hence, we maintain target price of Rs 315/share (~16x FY21E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 18, 2019 03:38 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Wipro

