Buy Wipro; target of Rs 315: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro

Wipro’s results were better than our expectations on the margin front. Further, digital (37.4% of revenue) grew at a healthy 5.6% QoQ, 36.9% YoY in the quarter. Another highlight was the company added three accounts in $100 million+ revenue bucket. We expect growth to accelerate in FY21E with room for margin revision upwards from 18.3% estimated in FY21E.

Outlook

Further, room for margin revision, healthy capital allocation policy and reasonable valuation compared to peers (~13x FY21E EPS) prompts us to maintain BUY on Wipro. Hence, we maintain target price of Rs 315/share (~16x FY21E EPS).

