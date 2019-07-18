Buy Wipro; target of Rs 315: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Wipro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 315 in its research report dated July 18, 2019.
ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro
Wipro’s results were better than our expectations on the margin front. Further, digital (37.4% of revenue) grew at a healthy 5.6% QoQ, 36.9% YoY in the quarter. Another highlight was the company added three accounts in $100 million+ revenue bucket. We expect growth to accelerate in FY21E with room for margin revision upwards from 18.3% estimated in FY21E.
Outlook
Further, room for margin revision, healthy capital allocation policy and reasonable valuation compared to peers (~13x FY21E EPS) prompts us to maintain BUY on Wipro. Hence, we maintain target price of Rs 315/share (~16x FY21E EPS).
