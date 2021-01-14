MARKET NEWS

Buy Tata Elxsi: target of Rs 2850: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Elxsi has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2850 in its research report dated January 13, 2021.

January 14, 2021 / 08:17 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Tata Elxsi


Beat on all fronts; Constant currency revenue grew by 10% q-o-q, led by strong growth in its key business segments; EBITDA margin improved by 266bps q-o-q despite wage revision, led by higher utilisation and increasing offshore mix. The company’s continued investments in sales and marketing, delivery and building new-age capabilities would help it to win large long-term deals going ahead. Focus on cross selling of design-related services likely to drive growth. We expect margin to sustain in the medium term, given 1) continued reduced travel and administration expenses, 2) WFH efficiencies, 3) higher offshoring, and 4) better cost control. The company’s offshore revenue contribution may not come back to pre-COVID level.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on Tata Elxsi Limited (TEL) with a revised PT of Rs. 2,850, given sustained recovery in the auto segment and rising spends in the digital engineering space.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Tata Elxsi
first published: Jan 14, 2021 08:14 pm

