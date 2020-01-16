App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 02:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wipro; target of Rs 285: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Wipro has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated January 15, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Wipro


Wipro reported an in line quarter on all fronts. In constant currency, global IT services revenues grew 1.8% sequentially (ITI acquisition contribution 0.3%) while EBIT margins expanded 30 bps QoQ to 18.4%. Key highlights of the quarter were: 1) Digital (39.8% of revenue) grew at 2.8% QoQ, 22.7% YoY, 2) decline in voluntary attrition to 15.7% (vs. 17.0% in Q2) and 3) Addition of one client QoQ in US$100 million+ bucket. Besides the technology segment, growth was broad based among verticals.


Outlook


An in line quarter, scope for margin expansion and attractive valuations prompt us to be positive on the company. Coupled with digital acceleration, pick-up in execution, commentary on deal pipeline front is expected to lead to an improved growth trajectory in the next two years. This, along with reasonable valuation (~12x FY22E EPS) prompts us to maintain BUY on Wipro with a target price of Rs 285/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jan 16, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Wipro

