Buy Wipro; target of Rs 257: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Wipro

Wipro’s IT Services declined by ~7.5% QoQ cc in the June’20 quarter to US$1,922mn (vs. Ple: ~6.3% fall and consensus at ~6.7%). However, IT Services’ EBIT margins came in at 19% (+140bps QoQ, +60bps YoY), highest quarterly EBIT margins since the Q4FY19 quarter levels. Growth performance was weak across key geographies and verticals, though the decline in top 10 clients’ revenue was contained at ~2.5% QoQ in $ terms (vs. 7.3% QoQ at the company wide level). Wipro hasn’t given guidance for the next quarter but company expects the September quarter to be one of stabilization. Demand has bottomed, as per the company, in the consumer, communications and technology verticals, these verticals account for 34% of Wipro revenues.

Outlook

We upgrade Wipro to Buy from Sell as they are managing costs well, delivering solid cash flows, new CEO, potential buyback & inexpensive valuations. We have raised our earnings estimates by 12%/9% for FY22E/23E led my margin upgrade & now value Wipro on 15.0X (5-year avg multiple is 14.5X) to arrive at a changed TP of Rs.257. Wipro is currently trading at 13.3/13X earnings multiple with EPS of Rs.17/17.3 on FY22/23E.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.