PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Wim Plast; target of Rs 538: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Wim Plast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 538 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on Wim Plast


Wim Plast’s Q2 was broadly as anticipated; healthy liquidity (up Rs400m in H1 to Rs1.2bn) was a positive. Ahead, we expect better prospects for its furniture division as the informal economy has difficulty operating; coolers would make a strong comeback in FY22 due to the wider distribution network and greater brand visibility. FCF and debt-free status continue. At ~8x FY22e P/E, we see good long-term potential in the scrip.


Outlook


Thus, we maintain a Buy, with a target of Rs538 (12x FY22e P/E), earlier Rs491. Good recovery in plastics/air-cooler and better RoE are keys to a re-rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 15, 2020 01:13 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Wim Plast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.