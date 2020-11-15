Buy Wim Plast; target of Rs 538: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Wim Plast

Wim Plast’s Q2 was broadly as anticipated; healthy liquidity (up Rs400m in H1 to Rs1.2bn) was a positive. Ahead, we expect better prospects for its furniture division as the informal economy has difficulty operating; coolers would make a strong comeback in FY22 due to the wider distribution network and greater brand visibility. FCF and debt-free status continue. At ~8x FY22e P/E, we see good long-term potential in the scrip.

Outlook

Thus, we maintain a Buy, with a target of Rs538 (12x FY22e P/E), earlier Rs491. Good recovery in plastics/air-cooler and better RoE are keys to a re-rating.

