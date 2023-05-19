Buy Whirlpool of India; target of Rs 1690: YES Securities

Buy

YES Securities' research report on Whirlpool of India

Whirlpool’s consolidated revenue came in below ours and consensus estimates with, revenue declining 2.0% yoy. This decline is attributed to muted market growth in Q4 especially in refrigerators and air conditioners driven by a weak summer and concomitant declining entry segment markets. Margins were lower than expected on back of lower sales due to subdued market conditions and calibrated price correction action. We had already flagged off in our channel checks that company has taken price correction to win back the market share. Gross margins on standalone basis were stable despite lower pricing is a key positive. We expect WHIRL to post strong revenue growth once industry stabilizes. Our channel checks have also suggested WHIRL has launched new products which can be corroborated from its press release. Management is confident of the strong leverage of recent product launches in in mid and premium ranges combined with a renewed drive on all aspects of in-market excellence and accelerated cost reduction programs will help WHIRL grow profitably. On the ELICA front recent portfolio expansion actions in the cooking category are yielding good results with Elica India revenue growing at double digits with healthy margins. Despite near term demand headwinds, we continue to believe WHIRL’s strong parentage, and recent action of launching new products across the range, taking calibrated price correction in refrigerators and double-digit growth in ELICA will bode well for company going forward.



Outlook

We have built in moderate estimates for FY24 and maintain our BUY rating with PT of Rs1,690 valuing the stock at 40x. Prolonged demand slowdown in key categories of refrigerators could post risk to our estimates.

Whirlpool of India - 18 -05 - 2023 - yes