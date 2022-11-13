Buy Westlife Foodworld; target of Rs 847: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Westlife Foodworld

We maintain our positive stance following strong growth momentum and margin expansion in 2Q23. WFL’s results were encouraging with EBITDA margin expansion of 523bps YoY/54bps QoQ bucking the trend of QSR peers. A stable to declining RM basket bodes well for the company to further protect/increase margins with a ~2% blended price hike across the portfolio. WFL continues to gain market share across territories with menu innovations - Fried Chicken (South India) and Gourmet Burgers. On-Premise continues to gain momentum with stable on ground scenario while off-premise trends remain steady. We remain positive on the structural story for Westlife given 1) sustained guidance of adding 200 stores in 3-4 years (35/40 in FY23) 2) increased traction on fried chicken yielding additional Rs10mn of AUV/store (Rs5mn earlier) 3) stronger start to stores in Tier2/3 vs metros with sales at par with older stores and 4) royalty reduction in FY23 and negotiation with parent for gradual increase in royalty beyond 5% after FY26. We estimate Sales CAGR of 26.6% over FY22-25 with an EPS of Rs8.3/Rs11.5/Rs15.0 in FY23/24/25.

Outlook

We maintain DCF based target price of Rs847 (unchanged). Buy for LT Gains given huge scope to scale up a strong brand with clear focus & vision.

