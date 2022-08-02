English
    Buy Westlife Development; target of Rs 720: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Westlife Development has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    August 02, 2022 / 05:38 PM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on Westlife Development


    WLDL delivered 3 rd consecutive quarter of 20%+ beat to our/street EBITDA estimates. WLDL reported a 3Y CAGR of 12%, led by an impressive 9% CAGR in rev/store vs. 6% estimates. Operating leverage helped offset the RM hike, leading to 120bps margin beat. Dine-in sales picked up strongly with 3Y CAGR of 4%, along-with sustained convenience sales (29% CAGR). WLDL maintained its target of adding 35 stores in FY23 and 200+ in the next 3-4 years. Expects multi-occasion play to drive relatively stronger SSG of 8%+. EBITDA margin at 13% was ~500bps higher vs. Q1FY20. Full benefit of price hikes and softening of commodities should drive further gains. WLDL now expects a gradual royalty increase vs. a 300bps step increase to 8% in FY27 from 5% in FY26.



    Outlook


    We have increased FY24/FY25 EBITDA estimates by 8-11%, led by strong Q1 and assuring margin commentary. WLDL shall benefit more upon unlocking and consistent performance should boost investor confidence. We maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs720 (based on 27x Sep’24E EBITDA vs. 28x earlier). Multiple cut is led by a 3M rollover.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Westlife Development
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 05:36 pm
