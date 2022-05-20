English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Westlife Development; target of Rs 653: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Westlife Development has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 653 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 20, 2022 / 09:44 PM IST
    According to Centrum Broking in its event update report, ITC’s renewed focus on maintaining cigarette market share, tailwinds for FMCG foods business, strong FCF, high dividend yield and compelling valuations make it more attractive for long term investors. We maintain our estimates and reiterate strong Buy rating with DCF-based target price of Rs 353, implying 23.6x FY23E EPS. Key risks are sharp increase in any form of taxation.

    According to Centrum Broking in its event update report, ITC’s renewed focus on maintaining cigarette market share, tailwinds for FMCG foods business, strong FCF, high dividend yield and compelling valuations make it more attractive for long term investors. We maintain our estimates and reiterate strong Buy rating with DCF-based target price of Rs 353, implying 23.6x FY23E EPS. Key risks are sharp increase in any form of taxation.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Westlife Development


    WDL posted encouraging numbers with SSSG of 23%, 42% sales growth of Convenience channel and 250bps EBIDTA margin expansion Pre IND AS despite Omicron impact in Jan22. We believe WDL’s menu innovations - Fried Chicken (South India), Gourmet Burgers, Meal options will continue to power growth in coming years. We remain positive on the long term story for Westlife and expect it to emerge stronger given 1) Renewed aggression with aim of adding ~200 stores in 3-4 years 2) Increased focus on fried chicken yielding additional Rs 5mn of AUV/store (mainly in South India) 3) Pilot of fried chicken in western markets and potential launch of gourmet burgers in south markets. 5) Fading impact of COVID will drive dine in and café sales which are margin accretive 6) Additional gains in convenience channel even in post covid scenario.



    Outlook


    We estimate Sales CAGR of 25.0% over FY22-24 with an EPS of Rs6.4 and Rs9.2 in FY23/24. We assign DCF based target price of Rs653 (Rs645 earlier). Buy for LT Gains given huge scope to scale up and strong brand.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Westlife Development
    first published: May 20, 2022 09:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.