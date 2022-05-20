Buy Westlife Development; target of Rs 650: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Westlife Development

Q4 is the second consecutive quarter where WLDL’s operating performance is 30-50% higher than street estimates and ~20% higher than our estimates. The strong performance was led by a stronger recovery in dine-in sales and better-than-expected margin gains. Despite challenges in Q4, dine-in sales recovered fully and convenience sales doubled, leading to 35% growth vs. Q4FY20. Growth was driven by filling portfolio gaps in the meals category with gourmet burgers/fried chicken, as well as omni-channel capabilities. EBITDA margins were up 200bps despite a 150bps gross margin decline due to the RM spike. WLDL expects to beat inflation with small price hikes, supply-chain efficiencies and a better mix. It added 10 new stores in Q4 and expects to add 200+ in the next 3-4 years.



Outlook

We largely maintain our FY24E EBITDA. WLDL has the potential to deliver a relatively better performance upon unlocking, and consistent H2 performance should boost street confidence. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs650 (based on 28x Jun’24E EBITDA vs. 32x earlier). Multiple cut is led by a 25bps increase in WACC and 3M rollover.

