Buy Westlife Development; target of Rs 650: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Westlife Development
Q4 is the second consecutive quarter where WLDL’s operating performance is 30-50% higher than street estimates and ~20% higher than our estimates. The strong performance was led by a stronger recovery in dine-in sales and better-than-expected margin gains. Despite challenges in Q4, dine-in sales recovered fully and convenience sales doubled, leading to 35% growth vs. Q4FY20. Growth was driven by filling portfolio gaps in the meals category with gourmet burgers/fried chicken, as well as omni-channel capabilities. EBITDA margins were up 200bps despite a 150bps gross margin decline due to the RM spike. WLDL expects to beat inflation with small price hikes, supply-chain efficiencies and a better mix. It added 10 new stores in Q4 and expects to add 200+ in the next 3-4 years.
Outlook
We largely maintain our FY24E EBITDA. WLDL has the potential to deliver a relatively better performance upon unlocking, and consistent H2 performance should boost street confidence. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs650 (based on 28x Jun’24E EBITDA vs. 32x earlier). Multiple cut is led by a 25bps increase in WACC and 3M rollover.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.