English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Westlife Development; target of Rs 650: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Westlife Development has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated May 19, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on Westlife Development


    Q4 is the second consecutive quarter where WLDL’s operating performance is 30-50% higher than street estimates and ~20% higher than our estimates. The strong performance was led by a stronger recovery in dine-in sales and better-than-expected margin gains. Despite challenges in Q4, dine-in sales recovered fully and convenience sales doubled, leading to 35% growth vs. Q4FY20. Growth was driven by filling portfolio gaps in the meals category with gourmet burgers/fried chicken, as well as omni-channel capabilities. EBITDA margins were up 200bps despite a 150bps gross margin decline due to the RM spike. WLDL expects to beat inflation with small price hikes, supply-chain efficiencies and a better mix. It added 10 new stores in Q4 and expects to add 200+ in the next 3-4 years.



    Outlook


    We largely maintain our FY24E EBITDA. WLDL has the potential to deliver a relatively better performance upon unlocking, and consistent H2 performance should boost street confidence. Maintain Buy with a revised TP of Rs650 (based on 28x Jun’24E EBITDA vs. 32x earlier). Multiple cut is led by a 25bps increase in WACC and 3M rollover.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Recommendations #Westlife Development
    first published: May 20, 2022 08:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.