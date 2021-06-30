MARKET NEWS

Buy Westlife Development; target of Rs 630: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Westlife Development has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 630 in its research report dated June 28, 2021.

June 30, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST
 
 
Emkay Global Financial's report on Westlife Development


Our interaction with management indicates strong traction in convenience channel sales, led by consumer shift to dominant brands & digital initiatives. Dine-in is currently impacted but faster recovery is expected vs. FY21 on easing restrictions and increasing vaccination. Expansion plans are intact at 25-30 store additions in FY22 despite second wave-led lockdowns. Ramp-up of Mc-Café network (present in 80% stores currently) and scale up of new products (fried chicken/gourmet burgers) ahead offer relatively better SSG outlook. WLDL was able to achieve pre-Covid margins in H2FY21 despite lower sales, driven by structural cost savings. It continues to work on further rental optimization and other cost efficiencies, and expects a much better margin profile upon full recovery.



Outlook


Faster recovery in dine-in can drive stronger SSG and margin gains for WLDL. With improving profitability and inexpensive valuations vs peers, the stock offers attractive upside potential. Maintain Buy with TP of Rs630 (32x Sept-23E pre-INDAS EV/EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jun 30, 2021 03:19 pm

