Buy Westlife Development; target of Rs 495: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Westlife Development

Westlife’s 1QFY19 earnings report is a testimony that the business is well-placed to deliver the targets that management had set for itself, viz. 7-9% comps every year and doubling of margin by 2022 (see our earlier report for details). The near double-digit margin delivery during the quarter (9.9% - up 431bps YoY) was a positive surprise to us, led by a more favourable demand environment, the successful revamp of its value platform and further scale-up of brand extensions that helped drive a 30% growth in revenue and more-than-doubling of EBITDA. We expect this strength to sustain in the coming quarters - earnings growth trajectory would accordingly remain strong and could help drive further stock performance in the process, we believe. Intrinsic SSSG of 10% (24.1% on reported basis) was strong especially since base was no longer easy. The stock looks expensive on headline basis but important to note here is the fact that Westlife’s margin is currently still sub-optimal and there is potential for the same to get nearer to the mid-teens range, in our view. At such a level of margin (13-15% range as per management’s 2022 guidance), FY20 EV-EBITDA would look closer to 25x level vs 33x - the latter is also what the consumer sector (ex-ITC) is currently trading at on a 12M forward basis.

Outlook

Maintain BUY; our DCF-based target price is upped to INR495 (earlier INR445) as current quarter’s margin delivery prompts us to advance our double-digit margin forecast to FY19E itself (vs FY23E earlier)

