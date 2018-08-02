App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Welspun India; target of Rs 83: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Welspun India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 83 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on Welspun India


Welspun India’s (WLSI) Q1FY19 performance stood in-line with estimates, driven by the 8% growth in volumes. This was despite India’s home textile exports (towels and sheets) to the US plummeting in the current year (YTD’18). Reported revenue growth was flat primarily impacted by the change in the incentive structure post GST. EBITDA margin stood in line with guidance, improving ~160bps QoQ to 19.1%. The strong 40% beat on PAT was on account of lower depreciation and higher other income. Also, WLSI continued to prune debt. Factoring in Q1FY19 numbers, we maintain our 8% volume growth expectation for FY19, but moderate it to 6% for FY20.


Outlook


We maintain our target multiple at 7.0x EV/EBITDA, translating into target price of INR83. Increase in cotton prices and industry growth situation remain key monitorables. Maintain ‘BUY’.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 03:37 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Welspun India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.