Buy Welspun India; target of Rs 83: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Welspun India

Welspun India’s (WLSI) Q1FY19 performance stood in-line with estimates, driven by the 8% growth in volumes. This was despite India’s home textile exports (towels and sheets) to the US plummeting in the current year (YTD’18). Reported revenue growth was flat primarily impacted by the change in the incentive structure post GST. EBITDA margin stood in line with guidance, improving ~160bps QoQ to 19.1%. The strong 40% beat on PAT was on account of lower depreciation and higher other income. Also, WLSI continued to prune debt. Factoring in Q1FY19 numbers, we maintain our 8% volume growth expectation for FY19, but moderate it to 6% for FY20.

Outlook

We maintain our target multiple at 7.0x EV/EBITDA, translating into target price of INR83. Increase in cotton prices and industry growth situation remain key monitorables. Maintain ‘BUY’.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.