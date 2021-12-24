MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Welspun India: target of Rs 170: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Welspun India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated December 23, 2021.

Broker Research
December 24, 2021 / 12:57 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Welspun India


Welspun India Limited (WIL) expects to maintain double-digit revenue growth in the home textile segment with buoyant demand environment and share gains in US home textile exports. Business is expected to post a CAGR of 15% over FY2021-FY2024. Raw-material inflation and higher logistics cost to pull down margins in the near term. Doubling of margin-accretive emerging businesses such as flooring (Rs. 750 crore-800 crore by FY2024) and advanced material (Rs. 650 crore-700 crore by FY2024) would help margins to improve to 20% and above in the coming years. The company is targeting to become net cash positive by FY2025-FY2026 by repaying debt of Rs. 500 crore-600 crore per annum because of improving cash flows. RoE and RoCE to improve to 22.9% and 23.2%, respectively, by FY2024 from 16.6% and 1.4% in FY2021.



Outlook


We maintain Buy on Welspun India Limited (WIL) with a PT of Rs. 170. The stock is trading at attractive valuation of 14.8x/11.5x its FY2023/FY2024E EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here

Close

Related stories


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Welspun India
first published: Dec 24, 2021 12:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.