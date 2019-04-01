App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Welspun Corp; target of Rs 161: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Welspun Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 161 in its research report dated March 28, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on Welspun Corp


Welspun Corp (WCL) is a leading global manufacturer of large diameter pipes with an installed capacity of 2.4 Mn tonnes. Given its presence in USA, Saudi Arabia and India, we believe that, the company is better placed compared to its peers in terms of tapping the global market opportunity of over US$400 bn. At the end of Feb’19, WCL’s order book stood at Rs145 bn, to be executed over the next 15-18 months, thereby providing strong revenue visibility. We expect Welspun Corp to register growth of ~11% CAGR in revenue during the FY18-FY21E period, while PAT is expected to grow at 31% CAGR during the same period, on back of improvement in operating performance and decline in interest outgo.


Outlook


At current valuations, WCL is currently trading at 5.5x/4.2x/3.2x FY19E/FY20E/FY21E EV/EBITDA, which in our view is attractive. We initiate coverage with BUY rating and a target price of Rs.161.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 03:35 pm

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations #Welspun Corp

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Elon Musk Turns Rapper with Song Honouring Harambe

BJP Fields Arjun Sethi's Son in Bhadrak Lok Sabha Seat

New 'Smart' Pyjamas for Better Sleep Quality

SC Orders Status Quo on HC's Direction for Lodging FIR Against Former ...

Agenda India 2019 | BJP President Amit Shah On Terrorism In Kashmir

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh Sees More REIT Issues in the Offing

IPL 2019 | Want to Learn from Malinga & Zaheer: New MI Recruit Joseph

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Announced From April 4-6, Offering Re 1 Flash Sal ...

Janties: Denim Panties for Rs 21,000 are the Latest Jean Trend to Baff ...

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad has CPM shaken; Left party geari ...

Arjumand Majid Bhat, shot dead by 'unidentified gunmen', was a de-addi ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

April Fools' Day 2019: Ananya Panday's prank on Tiger Shroff is an epi ...

Kesari, Notebook and Junglee box office report: Akshay Kumar’s patri ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Laxmi Agarwal dances to Shraddha Kapoor’s Cham Cham in this video

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nic ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.