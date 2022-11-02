Buy VST Tillers Tractors; target of Rs 2705: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on VST Tillers Tractors

VST Tillers Tractors (VST) is the leading farm mechanisation player domestically with a dominant market share in the power tiller segment (~58% as of FY22) and prominent market share in the compact tractor space (~7% in FY22). FY22 segment mix –power tiller ~54%, tractors ~34%, others ~12% • FY22 sales volume – power tiller: 31,776 units, tractor: 7,991 units.

Outlook

We value the company at a revised target price of Rs 2,705 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 135.2 (earlier target price Rs 2,820).

