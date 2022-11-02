 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy VST Tillers Tractors; target of Rs 2705: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on VST Tillers Tractors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2705 in its research report dated November 01, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on VST Tillers Tractors

VST Tillers Tractors (VST) is the leading farm mechanisation player domestically with a dominant market share in the power tiller segment (~58% as of FY22) and prominent market share in the compact tractor space (~7% in FY22). FY22 segment mix –power tiller ~54%, tractors ~34%, others ~12% • FY22 sales volume – power tiller: 31,776 units, tractor: 7,991 units.

Outlook

We value the company at a revised target price of Rs 2,705 i.e. 20x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 135.2 (earlier target price Rs 2,820).

VST Tillers Tractors - 02-11-2022 - icici

