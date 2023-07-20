English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy VRL Logistics; target of Rs 850: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on VRL Logistics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 850 in its research report dated July 19, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 20, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on VRL Logistics

    VRLL, with its large asset base of 5,671 trucks, has successfully transformed itself into a specialized goods transport (GT) company by focusing on its highmargin LTL (less than truck load) segment. In FY23, VRLL expanded its branch network by adding 184 new branches, which led to a significant increase in volumes. To capitalize on the growth opportunity in the LTL segment, VRLL has placed orders for 1,667 GT vehicles at a capex of INR6.97b. The fleet expansion will increase the company’s capacity by ~30,000 tonnes. Currently, the trucks have a total carrying capacity of 82,657 tonnes. The company's customer base grew to ~0.8m in Mar’23 from ~0.7m in Mar’22. With growing demand for a logistics partner with a nationwide footprint, VRLL is in a favourable position to attract large customers. In addition, VRLL has a comprehensive infrastructure setup, which includes various owned facilities such as branches, offices, and transshipment hubs.

    Outlook

    We expect the company to post a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 19%/25%/36% over FY23-25. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR850 (based on 24x FY25E EPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    VRL Logistics - 20 -07 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #VRL Logistics
    first published: Jul 20, 2023 12:51 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!