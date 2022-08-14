Buy VRL Logistics; target of Rs 800: Motilal Oswal

Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

Motilal Oswal's research report on VRL Logistics

VRL Logistics (VRL) posted the highest ever quarterly turnover of INR7.17b, up 73% YoY and 8% QoQ (8% above our estimate). Goods Transport (GT) revenue grew 58% YoY driven by 45% YoY volume growth. The Bus Operations business, which was hurt by COVID-led restrictions, also recovered sharply with revenue surging ~4.6x YoY to ~INR980m. EBITDA margin stood at 16.0% (+720bp YoY, -290bp QoQ) as against our estimate of 18.7%. EBITDA was at INR1.1b (v/s our estimate of INR1.2b). Decent operating performance and lower depreciation drove APAT, which stood at INR494m (in line with our estimate). Starting 1QFY23, VRL has revised the useful life of GT vehicles to 15 years from 8.8 years, resulting in lower depreciation expenses of INR93m in 1QFY23. The company added 68 new branches in 1Q (91 added in FY22).

Outlook

We raise our FY23E/FY24E EPS by 5%/9%, respectively, to factor in lower depreciation expense. We maintain our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR800 (premised on 28x FY24E EPS), implying 32% upside potential.

