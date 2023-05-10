Buy VRL Logistics; target of Rs 770: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on VRL Logistics

Following the recent sale of its bus business, VRLL has transformed into a pure play goods transport (GT) player that focuses on the highly profitable less-than-truckload (LTL) segment. VRLL's goods transport segment's tonnage growth is expected to be driven by multiple factors. Firstly, the addition of new branches (127 new branches added in 9MFY23) will contribute to tonnage growth, particularly in new geographies. Branches added in FY22 and in 9MFY23 contributed ~12% of total tonnage in 3QFY23. Secondly, there will be an increase in the number of customers as there is a growing need for a pan-India service provider, which will contribute to tonnage growth. Additionally, VRLL is likely to gain market share from smaller unorganized competitors due to increasing compliance requirements.



Outlook

Going forward, we believe VRLL to benefit from the growth opportunity in the LTL business and from the extensive branch additions in new geographies. We expect VRL to clock a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of ~12%/17%/28% over FY23-25. The stock trades at 20x FY25E EPS. We reiterate our Buy rating, with a TP of INR770 (25x FY25E EPS).

