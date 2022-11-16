Buy VRL Logistics; target of Rs 730: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on VRL Logistics

VRL Logistics (VRL)’s revenue grew 15% YoY to ~INR7.3b (flat QoQ, in line with our estimates) led by 14% YoY growth in Good Transport (GT) business. EBITDA margin stood at 13.6% (-420bp YoY,-240bp QoQ) v/s our estimate of 16.7%. EBITDA margin was severely impacted by a sharp drop in profitability in the Bus segment (5% margin in 2QFY23 v/s 20% in 1Q). Bus segment’s margins were hurt primarily by lower capacity utilization. Further, there was an EBITDA margin contraction in the GT segment (-370bp YoY/-80bp QoQ) due to engagement of more outside vehicles driven by a surge in festive bookings and increase in Lorry hire charges. EBITDA stood at INR992m (v/s our estimates of INR1.2b). Weak operating performance and higher depreciation saw APAT decline to INR315m (v/s our estimate of INR509m). VRL added 97 new branches in 1HFY23, thereby enhancing its presence in untapped markets. Management expects to close VRL’s Bus sale transaction during 3QFY23.

Outlook

VRL’s margin performance has been extremely weak mainly due to cost pressure across Bus and GT segments. The company is not looking to increase freight rates as it focuses on gaining volumes and market share. We revise our FY23E/FY24E EPS by -21%/-15% to factor in weak 2QFY23 performance and cost pressures due to inflationary environment. We maintain our BUY rating with a revised TP of INR730 (premised on 28x FY24E EPS).

