    Buy VRL Logistics; target of Rs 580: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on VRL Logistics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated January 28, 2022.

    February 01, 2022 / 09:57 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on VRL Logistics


    VRL Logistics (VRL) is an established logistics operator primarily focusing on the high-margin LTL segment (90% contribution from LTL and 10% from FTL in FY21). VRL is one of the largest asset owners in the industry and is well placed to capitalize on the growth opportunity presented by the logistics sector. VRL derived ~90% of its business from the Goods Transport (GT) segment, followed by 7% contribution from the Passenger Bus Service segment in FY21. Unlike its peers, VRL operated its own fleet of 4,687 trucks (capacity: 69,011t) and 280 buses at end-2QFY22. VRL uses biodiesel (15-25% of its fuel requirement) which helps it reduce fuel costs by INR3-4 per liter. Being the owner of a large fleet, VRL is able to negotiate for spare parts and maintenance-related costs better and provide enhanced service to its well-diversified client base. With robust volumes, expanding branch network and the improved cost efficiency measures, we expect VRL to clock a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of ~19%/22%/56%, respectively, over FY21–24.


    Outlook


    We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR580 premised on 30x FY24E EPS, implying 33% potential upside.


    Related stories


    At 17:30 VRL Logistics was quoting at Rs 479.60, up Rs 35.35, or 7.96 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 491.00 and an intraday low of Rs 443.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 31,003 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 14,938 shares, an increase of 107.55 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.66 percent or Rs 2.90 at Rs 444.25.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 534.00 and 52-week low Rs 188.55 on 11 November, 2021 and 01 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 10.19 percent below its 52-week high and 154.36 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 4,236.95 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #VRL Logistics
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 09:52 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.