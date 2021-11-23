MARKET NEWS

English
Buy VRL Logistics; target of Rs 540: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on VRL Logistics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 540 in its research report dated November 22, 2021.

Broker Research
November 23, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on VRL Logistics


We released our Logistics thematic report recently (Report link), wherein we highlighted that a) the Logistics sector is set to move towards formalization and b) there would be strong growth opportunities for some of the established players in this space. With a robust growth outlook, we expect strong upside in the stock from current levels. The strong tailwinds for VRL would drive consistent growth in volumes and earnings over the next few years. The company would benefit from a) the uptick in economic activity, b) the general price hikes taken post 1QFY22, and c) easing fuel prices (on account of tax cuts).



Outlook


VRL is focusing on the high-margin LTL business (driven by the B2B segment) and expanding its network into newer markets. We expect VRL Logistics to clock a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of ~19%/19%/45% over FY21-24. We reiterate our Buy rating, with TP of INR540/share (35x FY24E EPS).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #VRL Logistics
first published: Nov 23, 2021 02:19 pm

