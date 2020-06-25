Buy VRL Logistics; target of Rs 224: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities research report on VRL Logistics

VRL Logistics (VRL) in its Q4FY20 conference call highlighted its market share gains. New customer GST numbers form 6-8% of the portfolio currently with majority addition being witnessed in Gujarat, Karnataka and Rajasthan. The key question remains whether a distressed external environment will help VRL consolidate on these market share gains. It seems farfetched to link the fleet addition in Q4FY20 to market share gains, because of the timing – fleet addition was pre Covid-19 outbreak and largely induced by transfer of BS-IV to BS-VI. The drive to improve profitability in passenger transport (PT) segment through culling of unprofitable routes should have been followed through earlier, and will be followed through in FY21.

Outlook

We maintain BUY, as VRL will be one of the possible beneficiaries of the pending road sector consolidation.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

