Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy VRL Logistics; target of Rs 224: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on VRL Logistics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 224 in its research report dated June 25, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on VRL Logistics


VRL Logistics (VRL) in its Q4FY20 conference call highlighted its market share gains. New customer GST numbers form 6-8% of the portfolio currently with majority addition being witnessed in Gujarat, Karnataka and Rajasthan. The key question remains whether a distressed external environment will help VRL consolidate on these market share gains. It seems farfetched to link the fleet addition in Q4FY20 to market share gains, because of the timing – fleet addition was pre Covid-19 outbreak and largely induced by transfer of BS-IV to BS-VI. The drive to improve profitability in passenger transport (PT) segment through culling of unprofitable routes should have been followed through earlier, and will be followed through in FY21.



Outlook


We maintain BUY, as VRL will be one of the possible beneficiaries of the pending road sector consolidation.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 25, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #VRL Logistics

Decades-old Soviet studies hint at coronavirus strategy

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt bans Patanjali's COVID-19 medicine Coronil

COVID-19 cure: Won't allow 'fake' medicine sale, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says on Patanjali's Coronil

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government's communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

