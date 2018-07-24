App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Voltas, target Rs 640: Ashish Chaturmohta

The stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 570 with a stop loss below Rs 550 for a target of Rs 640 levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ashish Chaturmohta

Sanctum Wealth Management

Voltas had seen a sharp decline from high of Rs 665 in the month of April this year to a low of Rs 493. Low was formed on high volumes and long ranged bar  suggesting value buying coming at lower levels.

The stock has formed a rounding bottom pattern between Rs 560 and 493 odd levels on the short-term daily chart. Price has given breakout from Bollinger band on the upside with the expansion of band suggesting a continuation of the trend in the direction of the breakout.

Daily MACD has moved above neutral level of zero suggesting bottoming process is complete and the stock likely to see the start of a new uptrend. Thus, the stock can be bought at current levels and on dips to Rs 570 with a stop loss below Rs 550 for a target of Rs 640 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 10:52 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.