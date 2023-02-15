English
    Buy Voltas; target of Rs 980: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Voltas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 980 in its research report dated February 10, 2023.

    February 15, 2023 / 08:57 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Voltas

    We downward revise our FY23/FY24/FY25 adjusted earnings by 27.2%/10.3%/5.7% to factors in 1) margin contraction in UCP segment (-90bps YoY Q3FY23), due to high cost inventory & price competition, 2) losses in EMPS business (-Rs461mn) given delay in collections & settlements and 3) continued losses in Voltas Beko (-Rs326mn). Voltas (VOLT) share price declined ~35% YTD FY23, over concerns of losing market share in RAC and one-off losses in EMPS, however, we believe it has limited downside risk. In YTD Dec-22 the company reported market share of 22.5% (vs 25.8% YTD Nov21 & 22.8% YTD Sep-22), largely due to aggressive pricing from competitors. Management expects good volume growth in upcoming summer season, while not taking price hikes because of competition will impact margins. We continue to like VOLT for long term, despite near term challenges related to margins given 1) its leadership position in RAC 2) balance sheet comfort (Rs8.6bn net cash H1FY23) and 3) better traction in order flow from domestic/international.


    Outlook

    We estimate 18.7% EPS CAGR over FY22-25 and maintain ‘BUY’ rating with SOTP based revised TP of Rs980 (earlier Rs1030) valuing UCP business at 45x FY25EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Voltas - 14 -02 - 2023 - prabhu

    first published: Feb 15, 2023 08:57 pm