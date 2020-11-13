Buy Voltas; target of Rs 775: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Voltas

Voltas’ (VOLT) 2QFY21 earnings were 37% better than our expectation, largely led by better-than-expected execution in the EMP segment and higher margins in the UCP segment. VOLT has sustained its no.1 position in Room Air conditioners (RAC) and further improved its market share to 26.8% in Aug’20 (YTD 26.4%). Inventory level with the company stood at ~110 days, which is higher than normal, but should normalize by Dec’20-Jan’21. On the recent restructuring of business announcement, management was clear that the exercise is not aimed at selling off/demerger of the projects business. The objective was to provide adequate management bandwidth across both businesses (UCP and EMPS). We believe the stock’s recent market price adequately factors in the franchise strength of the UCP business. We note that large part of the margin surprise is due to cut in ad spends and low cost inventory procured last year. Higher AC inventory (delayed channel filling due to the ongoing summer season) and input cost inflation could slightly pressurize margins. At CMP, the UCP business is trading at FY22/FY23E P/E of 49x/43x.

Outlook

We downgrade the stock to Neutral, with TP of INR775 (prior: INR710). VOLT remains our preferred play in the underpenetrated AC industry in India. We await a better entry point for the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.