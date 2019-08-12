App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Voltas; target of Rs 690: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Voltas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Voltas


In Q1FY20, Voltas reported results that were in-line with our expectations, adjusted for one-off. The results were driven by strong growth in the UCP division, which rose 47% YoY, due to a good summer—a fact corroborated by competitors and channel checks. While project business was down, we do not read too much into it and expect the business to remain steady on a full year basis. The company’s balance sheet is improving with negative capital employed in the UCP segment, reversing the WC expansion seen in Q4FY19. We continue to like the structural penetration story of ACs and believe Voltas is the best way to play this.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating, valuing it at 29x for FY21E with a TP of `690.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:43 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Voltas

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.