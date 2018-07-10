App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Voltas; target of Rs 680: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Voltas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated July 05, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

JM Financial's research report on Voltas

We conducted several channel checks surveying over 25 dealers across 15 of the most populous cities in India to track room AC sales during the season. The key takeaways are as follows: a) volumes improved sequentially during May-June’18 (vs. a 15-20% YoY decline in Apr) as average temperatures increased in the second half of May and June; b) overall volumes were down 10-15% in 1QFY19, but the increasing share of inverter ACs and price hikes of 3-5% are likely to keep sales growth.

Outlook

Near - term demand and cost pressures could weigh on profits, but we remain bullish over the long term as inherent drivers such as rising penetration and affordability remain intact.  We maintain BUY and our SOTP - based TP of INR 680.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 03:45 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations #Voltas

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.