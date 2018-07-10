Buy Voltas; target of Rs 680: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Voltas

We conducted several channel checks surveying over 25 dealers across 15 of the most populous cities in India to track room AC sales during the season. The key takeaways are as follows: a) volumes improved sequentially during May-June’18 (vs. a 15-20% YoY decline in Apr) as average temperatures increased in the second half of May and June; b) overall volumes were down 10-15% in 1QFY19, but the increasing share of inverter ACs and price hikes of 3-5% are likely to keep sales growth.

Outlook

Near - term demand and cost pressures could weigh on profits, but we remain bullish over the long term as inherent drivers such as rising penetration and affordability remain intact. We maintain BUY and our SOTP - based TP of INR 680.

