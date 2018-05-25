Buy Voltas; target of Rs 650: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Voltas

Softness seen in AC industry in Q4 has also got spilt over into Q1FY19, with unseasonal showers and lower temperatures playing spoilsport. The next seasonally important quarter is Q4FY19, almost three quarters away. While FY19 is likely to be weak, we continue to like the structural penetration story of ACs and believe Voltas is the best way to play this.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a target price of ` 650.

