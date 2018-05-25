App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Voltas; target of Rs 650: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Voltas has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 650 in its research report dated May 21, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Voltas


Softness seen in AC industry in Q4 has also got spilt over into Q1FY19, with unseasonal showers and lower temperatures playing spoilsport. The next seasonally important quarter is Q4FY19, almost three quarters away. While FY19 is likely to be weak, we continue to like the structural penetration story of ACs and believe Voltas is the best way to play this.


Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating with a target price of ` 650.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Voltas

