you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Voltamp; target of Rs 1349: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Voltamp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1349 in its research report dated May 11, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Voltamp


Voltamp reported mixed set of numbers for the quarter as though the revenue missed our estimates, this was offset by higher than expected EBITDA margins. Lower than expected other income led to profit miss.


Outlook


Voltamp remains one of the best stocks to play future upturn in industrial demand. Maintain BUY with unchanged price target of Rs 1350, valuing the stock at 13x FY20E earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

