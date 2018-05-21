Buy Voltamp; target of Rs 1349: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Voltamp

Voltamp reported mixed set of numbers for the quarter as though the revenue missed our estimates, this was offset by higher than expected EBITDA margins. Lower than expected other income led to profit miss.

Outlook

Voltamp remains one of the best stocks to play future upturn in industrial demand. Maintain BUY with unchanged price target of Rs 1350, valuing the stock at 13x FY20E earnings.

