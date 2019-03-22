Buy Vodafone Idea; target of Rs 40: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (VIL) board has provided the following details on its proposed INR250b rights issue: Price: INR12.5/share (~60% discount to CMP). Dilution: 70% (post issue) at a swap ratio of 87 equity shares for every 38 shares. Period of right issue: Opens on 10th April, closes on 24th April 2019.

Outlook

Our positive stance is mainly premised on the healthy promoter backing and the strong operating leverage opportunity from any ARPU increase. Maintain Buy.

