Buy Vishwaraj Sugar Industries; target of Rs 43: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Vishwaraj Sugar Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 43 in its research report dated January 18, 2022.

January 18, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
 
 
Khambatta Securities' research report on Vishwaraj Sugar Industries


Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Limited (VSIL) reported robust revenue growth during the quarter. Revenue from operations stood at ₹ 133.3 crore (up 61.1% y-o-y and 30.0% q-o-q). ~66% of the total revenues were contributed by the Sugar segment, followed by Distillery at 25%. The revenue contribution of the Cogeneration segment declined to 6% vs 10% in 3Q FY21. EBITDA for 3Q FY22 was marginally up (+0.6% y-o-y) to ₹ 43.7 crore. The EBITDA margin declined to 32.8%, compared to 52.5% reported in the same quarter last year. Higher raw material cost and other manufacturing expenses led to the decline in EBITDA margin. The net profit stood at ₹ 29.4 crore in 3Q FY22, a y-o-y decline of 3.4%. On a sequential basis, net profit witnessed multiple-times growth (₹ 19 lakh in 2QFY22).



Outlook


VSIL stock currently trades at forward P/E level of 15.8x FY24E EPS. As we extend our forecast period to FY24 from FY23, we adjust our target P/E (35x to 28x) to reflect the farther-out earnings projections as the basis of our valuation. At 28x FY24E EPS, we rate VSIL a BUY with a price target of Rs 43 and an upside potential of 77%.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 18, 2022 02:22 pm

