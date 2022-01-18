Buy Vishwaraj Sugar Industries; target of Rs 43: Khambatta Securities

live bse live

Khambatta Securities' research report on Vishwaraj Sugar Industries

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Limited (VSIL) reported robust revenue growth during the quarter. Revenue from operations stood at ₹ 133.3 crore (up 61.1% y-o-y and 30.0% q-o-q). ~66% of the total revenues were contributed by the Sugar segment, followed by Distillery at 25%. The revenue contribution of the Cogeneration segment declined to 6% vs 10% in 3Q FY21. EBITDA for 3Q FY22 was marginally up (+0.6% y-o-y) to ₹ 43.7 crore. The EBITDA margin declined to 32.8%, compared to 52.5% reported in the same quarter last year. Higher raw material cost and other manufacturing expenses led to the decline in EBITDA margin. The net profit stood at ₹ 29.4 crore in 3Q FY22, a y-o-y decline of 3.4%. On a sequential basis, net profit witnessed multiple-times growth (₹ 19 lakh in 2QFY22).

Outlook

VSIL stock currently trades at forward P/E level of 15.8x FY24E EPS. As we extend our forecast period to FY24 from FY23, we adjust our target P/E (35x to 28x) to reflect the farther-out earnings projections as the basis of our valuation. At 28x FY24E EPS, we rate VSIL a BUY with a price target of Rs 43 and an upside potential of 77%.

