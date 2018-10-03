App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Visaka Industries; target of Rs 950: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Visaka Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated September 26, 2018.

Centrum's research report on Visaka Industries


We hosted Visaka Industries’ (VIL) management for a non-deal roadshow. The management guided that good demand across all three business segments (ACS, CBP and Yarn) has accelerated growth outlook for FY19. However, the INR depreciation during Q2FY19 and rising diesel prices will drag down ACS as well as total margin in Q2FY19. Management expects to pass on this cost increase during H2FY19, through price increase (aided by robust demand in ACS). VIL’s innovating and patented product – ATUM – is expected to go on sale from Q3FY19.


Outlook


We remain positive on VIL owing to its strong positioning across all three business segments and reiterate BUY with an unchanged TP of Rs950.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 3, 2018 05:13 pm

#Buy #Centrum #Recommendations #Visaka Industries

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

