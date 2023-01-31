English
    Buy VIP Industries; target of Rs 840: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on VIP Industries recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 840 in its research report dated January 30, 2023.

    January 31, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on VIP Industries

    VIP Industries is one of Asia’s leading seller/manufacturer of various type of luggage, backpacks and handbags. VIP has a range of leading brands, positioned across the entire price range, catering to value (Aristocrat) mid (VIP, Skybags) and premium (Carlton, Caprese) price points. Market leader in the organised luggage space (oligopoly market: 44% share) • VIP has, over the years, maintained balance sheet prudence with stringent working capital policy, virtually debt free status and healthy RoCE: 30%+.


    Outlook

    We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock. We value VIP at Rs 840 i.e. 48x FY24E EPS.