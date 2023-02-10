Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 2615: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Vinati Organics

Vinati Organics (VO) reported lower-than-estimated revenue (11% below our estimate) in 3QFY23 led by lower year-end demand for ATBS. However, gross margin jumped to 51.6% (up 660bp QoQ) with EBITDAM at 32.2% (up 600bp QoQ). Management has guided that demand for ATBS and other flagship products to remain robust. Management is focusing on its already announced capacity expansion plan to 60ktpa from 40ktpa (commissioning not before Dec’23E); Ibuprofen demand also remains strong (IBB is a critical input). VO has been gaining domestic market share in Butyl Phenols (BP) that currently stands at 60-65% and it expects 50% of the same to be used to manufacture AOs in FY24.

Outlook

A gradual ramp-up in expanded capacity over the next two years will drive growth for VO. We value the stock at 35x Dec’24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR2,615. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

