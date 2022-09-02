English
    Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 2593: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Vinati Organics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2593 in its research report dated September 01, 2022.

    September 02, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Vinati Organics


    VO’s FY22 Annual Report highlights its long-term relationships with its clients and its focus on R&D expertise, which has helped amplify value for all its stakeholders, despite industry cycles and macro headwinds. The management is confident that a niche product portfolio, expansion in its existing capacities, and foray into new products will enable it to keep the revenue momentum strong (that it generated in FY22 after a muted FY21), although macro challenges still remain.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a TP of INR2,593.

    At 14:11 hrs Vinati Organics was quoting at Rs 2,241.20, up Rs 3.45, or 0.15 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,253.25 and an intraday low of Rs 2,212.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 1,219 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 3,692 shares, a decrease of -66.98 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.68 percent or Rs 36.90 at Rs 2,237.75.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,323.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,675.00 on 26 July, 2022 and 24 February, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 3.52 percent below its 52-week high and 33.8 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 23,035.51 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Vinati Organics
    first published: Sep 2, 2022 02:19 pm
