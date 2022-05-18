English
    Buy Vinati Organics : target of Rs 2450: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Vinati Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2450 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

    May 18, 2022 / 09:23 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Vinati Organics


    Vinati Organics ended FY22 on strong note with a massive beat of 24%/35%/21% in Q4FY22 revenue/operating profit/PAT at Rs. 486 crore/Rs. 139 crore/ Rs. 101 crore, up 32%/50%/22% q-o-q. We believe that robust growth was led by strong volume growth across products, ATBS margin recovery and ramp-up of Butyl Phenol. Improved growth outlook across products - ATBS to benefit given elevated oil prices, IBB to witness robust growth on low base of FY22 and sustained revenue ramp-up for butyl phenol. Margins to recover to 30-31% given operating leverage and a favourable base (FY22 OPM contracted by 1,070 bps y-o-y to 27%). The management had earlier guided to almost double its revenues to Rs. 3,000 crore by FY25 and sustainable margin of ~30% driven by optimum expansion of existing products (like ATBS) and ramp-up of new products (Butyl Phenol, anti-oxidants and five specialty intermediates).



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on Vinati Organics with a revised PT of Rs. 2,450 given our expectations of strong 33% PAT CAGR over FY22-24E, dominant market share in ATBS/IBB, entry into newer products and improvement in RoE/RoCE to 25%/32%.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    first published: May 18, 2022 09:23 pm
