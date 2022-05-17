English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 2379: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Vinati Organics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2379 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 17, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Vinati Organics


    VO reported a beat on our EBITDA estimate, with gross margin in line at 46% (-300bp QoQ). Revenue was above our estimate in 4QFY22, with EBITDAM at 28.6% (+340bp QoQ). The management has guided at a sales growth of 25-30% YoY each in FY23 and FY24, led by the commissioning of an antioxidant plant and foray into niche chemicals through Veeral Organics (an Agrochemical intermediate). It plans to commission Veeral Additives soon and ramp it up to full utilization in three years. We expect margin to be better going forward, with EBITDAM at 29%/31% in FY23/FY24. This will be driven by a captive power plant, decline in raw material cost, as well as the commissioning of higher-margin downstream products. Our revenue growth estimate of 66% was in line with the 69% growth it achieved in FY22. We forecast a revenue CAGR of ~27% over FY22-24, translating in an EBITDA/EPS CAGR of 35%/33% over the same period.



    Outlook


    The stock has underperformed in the last six months on the back of margin dilution concerns. A gradual ramp-up in expanded capacity over the next three years will drive growth for VO. We value VO at 40x FY24E EPS to arrive at our TP of INR2,379/share. We maintain our Buy rating.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Vinati Organics
    first published: May 17, 2022 07:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.