    Buy Vinati Organics: target of Rs 2350: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Vinati Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2350 in its research report dated February 01, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 03, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST

    Sharekhan's research report on Vinati Organics


    Q3FY22 operating profit of Rs. 93 crore (up 28.7% y-o-y) missed our estimates as lower-than-expected OPM at 25.1% (down 712 bps y-o-y) on weak gross margins/higher energy costs offset beat in revenue (up 65% y-o-y). ATBS demand is generally soft in Q3 as most MNCs try to maintain zero inventories at the end of December. ATBS accounted for 50% of revenues, butyl phenol contributed 12%, IBB accounted for 7-8% and remaining came from other products. Q4FY22 is expected to witness strong recovery in ATBS demand. The management maintained a guidance of 50,% y-o-y revenue growth for FY22E and expects sustainable margin of 30%. Amalgamation of Veeral Additives is expected in the next eight months and have planned a capex of Rs. 300 crore with revised revenue/ROI potential of more than Rs. 700 crore/25% due to better demand and pricing environment.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on Vinati Organics with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,350 given our expectation of a strong earnings recovery across segments supported by dominant market share in ATBS and ramp-up capacities while RoE/RoCE of 23%/30% is solid.

    At 17:30 Vinati Organics was quoting at Rs 1,921.65, down Rs 28.45, or 1.46 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,960.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,916.40.

    It was trading with volumes of 2,250 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 2,582 shares, a decrease of -12.85 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.55 percent or Rs 10.65 at Rs 1,950.10.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,180.40 and 52-week low Rs 1,205.00 on 08 October, 2021 and 08 February, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 12.08 percent below its 52-week high and 59.09 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 19,751.11 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Vinati Organics
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 10:16 pm
