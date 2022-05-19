Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 2350: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Vinati Organics
Steep RM price hikes hurt Vinati’s gross/EBITDA margins 13%/7% y/y to 46%/29%. Further, higher freight costs squeezed margins. We like the company and expect the strong growth momentum to continue on a pick-up in ATBS demand, greater utilisation of butyl phenol and the Veeral amalgamation. Volume-driven growth. Strong demand in ATBS, more utilisation of butyl phenol and a pick-up in IBB demand helped to Vinati’s 74% y/y, 32% q/q revenue growth to Rs4.9bn. Revenue from ATBS grew 25-30% y/y. Higher RM prices pushed down the gross margin a huge 1,312bps y/y, 287bps q/q, to 46.1%. The EBITDA margin contracted 688bps y/y to 28.6% due to the lower gross margin, though partially countered by better absorption of fixed cost on greater utilisation across products.
Outlook
We maintain our Buy rating at a target price of Rs2,350, valuing the stock at 40x FY24e EPS, 31x FY24e EV/EBITDA.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.