    Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 2350: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Vinati Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2350 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

    May 19, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST

    "India’s specialty chemicals industry is a decadal growth opportunity and it is still not too late to participate in the value creation process. We prefer CRAMS/CSM players Navin Fluorine (Navin) and PI Industries (PI) as they provide long-term earnings visibility. We also like UPL due to robust growth outlook and reducing debt concerns and SRF due to rising contribution from the chemicals business," JM Financial research report.

     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Vinati Organics


    Steep RM price hikes hurt Vinati’s gross/EBITDA margins 13%/7% y/y to 46%/29%. Further, higher freight costs squeezed margins. We like the company and expect the strong growth momentum to continue on a pick-up in ATBS demand, greater utilisation of butyl phenol and the Veeral amalgamation. Volume-driven growth. Strong demand in ATBS, more utilisation of butyl phenol and a pick-up in IBB demand helped to Vinati’s 74% y/y, 32% q/q revenue growth to Rs4.9bn. Revenue from ATBS grew 25-30% y/y. Higher RM prices pushed down the gross margin a huge 1,312bps y/y, 287bps q/q, to 46.1%. The EBITDA margin contracted 688bps y/y to 28.6% due to the lower gross margin, though partially countered by better absorption of fixed cost on greater utilisation across products.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating at a target price of Rs2,350, valuing the stock at 40x FY24e EPS, 31x FY24e EV/EBITDA.

    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Vinati Organics
    first published: May 19, 2022 01:18 pm
