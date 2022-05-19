English
    Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 2349: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey is bullish on Vinati Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2349 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

    May 19, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Vinati Organics


    In Q4FY22, VOL’s consolidated revenue grew by 73.73% YoY and by 31.77% QoQ to INR 4,861 Mn. For FY22 revenue was up by 69.29% to INR 16,155. Overall demand growth was led by ATBS segment. EBITDA has seen a growth of 40.06% YoY basis and 49.57% QoQ to INR 1,388 Mn, while EBITDA margins slipped by 686 bps YoY but improved sharply by 340 bps QoQ to 28.55% in Q4FY22. For FY22 EBITDA was up by 24.44% at INR 4,340. PAT has seen a jump of 42.80% YoY/ 21.51% QoQ to INR 1,011 Mn. The PAT margins contracted by 451 bps YoY and 176 bps QoQ to 20.80% in Q4FY22. For FY22 PAT came at 3,466 up 28.70%. The company has declared a final dividend of INR 6.5 per share.



    Outlook


    We continue to remain optimistic with our ‘BUY’ recommendation and apply P/E multiple of 43x to its FY24E earnings, with same target price of INR 2,349 per share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Tags: #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations #Vinati Organics
    first published: May 19, 2022 01:18 pm
