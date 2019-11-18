App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 02:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 2331: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Vinati Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2331 in its research report dated November 14, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on Vinati Organics


Sales in Q2 fell 3.1% YoY to Rs 2.45bn. EBITDA stood at Rs 0.99bn, up 4.8% YoY. Currently, the ATBS plant is operating almost at its full capacity of 26ktpa. The brown field expansion of 14ktpa in ATBS has been pushed forward by two months to Dec-19 owing to a minor delay in engineering work. Having captured Lubrizol’s market share in entirety, VO now holds >60% of the global ATBS market. The expanded capacity of ATBS enable it keep volume growth intact. We expect further volume growth of >10% for the company in ATBS that will result in 100% utilization of expanded capacity in 3.5 years. The Butyl Phenol plant (capacity 35ktpa) has started operating from Sep-19. The samples from the plant have been sent to customers for approval. Commercial production is expected to start in 4Q and we expect its gradual ramp-up over FY20-22E. It should contribute ~Rs. 1.2bn to the topline by FY21E. The business would largely be driven by domestic sales (60-70% of installed capacity), while the export market would take 2-3 years to pick-up. IBB sales volume remained low in Q2. BASF, a major customer, is struggling with the production of Ibuprofen. With a handful of customers in the global market, VO is unable to push volumes. Hence, we expect subdued volume growth in FY20. EBITDA margins from Butyl Phenol products will be ~15% compared to the blended margins of 41.1% in 1HFY20. As contribution from these products in revenue increases over FY20/21, blended EBITDA margin will decline. We expect EBITDAM to reduce to 36.4/35.8% in FY21/22E from the current levels.


Outlook


We upgrade VO to BUY despite muted performance in 2QFY20. VO will generate RoE of 30.5/27.1/24.8% and RoIC of 29.6/30.7/33.1% in FY20/21/22E. Valuations are contextually low at 22.8/19.4x FY21/22E PER. Our TP of Rs 2,331/share is based on a 25x Sep-21E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 18, 2019 02:03 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Vinati Organics

