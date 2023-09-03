Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 2150: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Vinati Organics

Vinati Organics (VO)’s FY23 Annual Report highlights its long-term relationships with clients as well as its focus on R&D expertise. These have helped the company amplify the value for all its stakeholders, despite cyclicality and macro headwinds. VO is facing demand challenges in its key product, ATBS, due to inventory build-up by customers because of high offtake during 2HFY23. However, management expects the launch of new products in FY24 and healthy demand in rest of the products to partially offset the ATBS weakness.



Outlook

Even in the face of short-term challenges encountered by the company, the longterm prospects continue to remain bright. Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR2,150 (premised on 40x FY25E EPS of INR54).

