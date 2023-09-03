English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 2150: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Vinati Organics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2150 in its research report dated August 30, 2023.

    Broker Research
    September 03, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Vinati Organics

    Vinati Organics (VO)’s FY23 Annual Report highlights its long-term relationships with clients as well as its focus on R&D expertise. These have helped the company amplify the value for all its stakeholders, despite cyclicality and macro headwinds. VO is facing demand challenges in its key product, ATBS, due to inventory build-up by customers because of high offtake during 2HFY23. However, management expects the launch of new products in FY24 and healthy demand in rest of the products to partially offset the ATBS weakness.


    Outlook

    Even in the face of short-term challenges encountered by the company, the longterm prospects continue to remain bright. Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a TP of INR2,150 (premised on 40x FY25E EPS of INR54).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Vinati Organics - 03 -09 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Vinati Organics
    first published: Sep 3, 2023 12:32 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!