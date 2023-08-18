Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 2150: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Vinati Organics

VO’s revenue came in 9% below our estimate in 1QFY23 because of lower offtake of ATBS. About 90% of revenue decline was due to a drop in volumes and 10% was due to realization. Gross margin declined 270bp QoQ to 47.6%, while EBITDAM was down 500bp QoQ at 25.3%. Demand for IBB was good in 1Q and the management expects it to remain steady for the rest of FY24. However, the management expects a muted performance in ATBS in FY24, with major destocking being seen industry-wide, especially in the Oil & Gas sector. Demand is expected to recover in 2HFY24. However, the management has started commercial supply of Antioxidants (AOs), but demand remains tepid as of now and the plant is running at 25% utilization. The contribution from AOs is expected to partially offset the weakness in the ATBS segment in FY24. The merger with VAPL is expected to be completed by Dec’23.

Outlook

The stock is trading at 33.8x FY25E EPS and 25.4x FY25E EV/EBITDA, with expected return ratios of 17-19%. It had a fixed asset turnover of 2.4x as of FY23. We value the company at 40x FY25E EPS to arrive at a TP of INR2,150. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock.

