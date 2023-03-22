English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Vinati organics; target of Rs 2148: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Vinati organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2148 in its research report dated March 22, 2023.

    Broker Research
    March 22, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on Vinati organics

    Vinati Organics Ltd (VOL) enjoys global leadership in two specialty chemicals, with a market share of 70% in IBB (isobutyl benzene) and 80% in ATBS (2-Acrylamindo 2-Methylpropane Sulfonic Acid). Revenue grew by 38% YoY in Q3FY23, exceeding our expectations, driven by its key products ATBs and healthy growth across other segments. 9MFY23 PAT was up by 40% YoY. EBITDA grew by 77% YoY, while margins expanded by 700bps YoY to 32.2% led by superior revenue growth & better product mix. Consequently, PAT grew by 51% YoY. Revenue growth momentum is expected to continue, given strong demand for its key products, capacity expansion and higher contribution from new products. Synergies owing to backward & forward integration, strong cash flows, healthy balance sheet and ROCE & ROE of above 24% (5yr avg.), instills confidence.

    Outlook

    We value VOL at a P/E of 30x as we roll forward to FY25E. Given strong earnings outlook, we maintain a BUY rating on VOL, with a target price of Rs. 2,148.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Vinati organics - 22 -03 - 2023 - geo

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations #Vinati Organics
    first published: Mar 22, 2023 05:48 pm