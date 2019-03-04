App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 1877: Cholamandalam securities

Cholamandalam securities is bullish on Vinati Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1877 in its research report dated January 31, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cholamandalam securities' research report on Vinati Organics


In 3QFY19, VOL’s revenue grew a robust 63% YoY to INR 3bn led by recovery in IBB volumes and export volumes of ATBS, aided with solid domestic market sales. Closure of their competitor, Lubrizol’s ATBS plant resulted in firm demand. Increased revenues can also be attributed to higher ATBS realizations. • The significant increase in IBB volumes was due to one of its largest customers resuming production after a prolonged shutdown. Going ahead, the management expects 30% YoY growth in ATBS and IBB volumes and a overall volume growth of 30%-35% with the commissioning of Butyl Phenol plant.


Outlook


We expect the margins to sustain over the coming years, given its commanding market share and proprietary technology to manufacture ATBS, which yields high margins and increasing demand from oil & gas, shale recovery and water treatment. Also the company is in an advantageous position due to Lubrizol’s exit. At CMP, the stock is trading at 20x FY21E EPS. We value the stock at 24x FY21E EPS to arrive at a Target Price of INR 1,877 and hence rate the stock a BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Buy #Cholamandalam Securities #Recommendations #Vinati Organics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.