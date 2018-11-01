Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 1700: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Vinati Organics

Vinati Organics (VO) reported a strong set of numbers with Sales/EBITDA/PAT coming in at Rs 2.53bn/Rs 9.5bn/Rs 650mn growing at 57.3/107.3/123.1% respectively. VO reported the highest ever quarterly EBITDA margin of 37.7% (expansion of 9.0 percentage points YoY). Vinati Organics has been commanding a premium in valuations due to an impeccable product selection history, best in class return ratios (ROE/RoIC for FY19 expected at 28.0/25.6%) and a strong technocrat promoter backing.

Outlook

We are valuing Vinati Organics 25xSept’20 EPS with a revised target price of Rs 1,700. We upgrade our rating to Buy.

