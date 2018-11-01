App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Vinati Organics; target of Rs 1700: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Vinati Organics has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated October 29, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Vinati Organics


Vinati Organics (VO) reported a strong set of numbers with Sales/EBITDA/PAT coming in at Rs 2.53bn/Rs 9.5bn/Rs 650mn growing at 57.3/107.3/123.1% respectively. VO reported the highest ever quarterly EBITDA margin of 37.7% (expansion of 9.0 percentage points YoY). Vinati Organics has been commanding a premium in valuations due to an impeccable product selection history, best in class return ratios (ROE/RoIC for FY19 expected at 28.0/25.6%) and a strong technocrat promoter backing.


Outlook


We are valuing Vinati Organics 25xSept’20 EPS with a revised target price of Rs 1,700. We upgrade our rating to Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Vinati Organics

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.