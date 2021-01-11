Buy Vinati Organics: target of Rs 1550: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Vinati Organics

ATBS segment’s realisation would also improve as price of key input acrylonitrile rose 20% in November 2020, which in turn could help margin recover in Q4FY2021. Moreover, the demand from pharma, plastic additives, agrochemicals, water treatment chemicals would remain strong. Dominant global market share of 65% in ATBS/IBB, ~12 new products in R&D phase and massive export opportunities in specialty chemical space would drive sustained high double-digit earnings growth even beyond FY2023. Company aims to double revenues over next 3-4 years with long-term sustainable EBITDA margins of 30-35%.

Outlook

We upgrade Vinati Organics to Buy (from Hold) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,550 as a likely volume/margin recovery in key ATBS segment and ramp-up of Butyl Phenol to drive sustained high earnings growth (expect 31% PAT CAGR over FY2021E-FY2023E).

